14 students at Cabrillo Elementary School in California are being tested for diseases such as HIV and Hepatitis after a classmate reportedly stuck them with a diabetic lancet he found during school near a curb.

“That was the most disturbing news I’d ever gotten,” said Bud Lofton, the grandfather and legal guardian of eight-year-old Bryan Bullock, who was stuck by the needle.

“He said, ‘Do you like stamps,’ and I said, ‘Yeah,” explained Bullock, who was stopped by the student with the needle in the hallway. “He said, ‘Stick out your arm and look away,’ and I did, and I felt something poke me. I thought I was going to get very sick and die slowly.” Some students were reportedly poked so hard that they bled.

According to WLS-TV, the child with the needle lied to the school’s principal, stating that he did not stick any students. However, a week later, parents were notified of the incident after some students who were poked told their parents. At first, they thought that the device the student was sticking kids with was an EpiPen, but later, officials discovered it was a diabetic lancet.

The families of the students who were poked by the needle have been receiving medical tests and support from the school system. The student who got a hold of the needle has been disciplined.

“Being in constant communications with those families and also with the department of public health, we believe we have the situation contained,” said Brian Killgore, a spokesperson for the Fremont United School District.

“It’s a little scary,” said parent Heidi Scott. “Kids are gonna find something they think is fun to play with and they’re going to play with it.”