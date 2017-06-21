Styles P breathes fresh air back into the streets whenever he delivers new tracks. This week, Holiday Styles unveiled three hard-hitting flamers — which he dubs Ghost Trey Bags.

The 3-track EP finds one-third of the L.O.X. remixing songs: Sir’s “Sugar” (“Ghost Sick”), Jay Rock’s “Elbows” (“Ghost Sh*t”), and Playboi Carti’s current banger, “Magnolia” (“Ghost Ship”).

GTB arrives only a couple months after the release of Styles and Talib Kewli’s collaborative effort, The Seven EP. Back in December 2016, The L.O.X. released their 12-song project, Filthy America… It’s Beautiful.

Stream Ghost Trey Bags below.