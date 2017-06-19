This summer, Sprite is keeping fans refreshed and entertained with the third installment its Summer Sprite Cold Lyrics Series, and they’ve recruited a number of hot, young talent to help with the message. Vince Staples, Lil Yachty, D.RA.M., Vice Mensa, and more will reportedly be featured on the limited edition packaging.

“This year, the Summer Sprite Cold Lyrics Series is a new way for us to shine the spotlight on cool, crisp, refreshing, lemon-limeSprite and these six incredibly talented artists who are making their own mark and represent the next generation of hip-hop stars,” Bobby Oliver, Director of Sprite & Citrus Brands said in a press statement on Monday (June 19).

The Summer Sprite campaign is definitely another big business move for Lil Yachty, who has previously teamed with the brand on a number of ads and commercials with Lebron James earlier this year. The campaign, which was originally launched in 2015, has already honored a number of classic artists and lyrics, including Notorious B.I.G, Nas, and Rakim. And last year, Sprite celebrated both new and veteran talents with Tupac, Missy Elliott, and J.Cole.

The Summer Sprite Cold Lyrics Series will launch its latest campaign with the next generation roster later this month. The packaging will be featured on all Sprite bottles and cans with additional advertising during the BET Experience in LA, radio, and television. Check out some of the products below.

