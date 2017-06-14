Gunman In Baseball Practice Shooting Reportedly Asked If Players Were Republicans Or Democrats
A witness says he had an odd encounter with a man just before gunshots rang out at the Congress baseball practice shooting that left House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others injured.
Fox News Insider reports Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) claimed a man approached him and asked him questions about who was taking part in the practice sessions of the annual Congressional Baseball Game. “A guy…walked up to us that was asking whether it was Republicans or Democrats out there,” he said. DeSantis added that the man wasn’t carrying anything, but did see him head towards the field.
Five minutes later, he heard gunshots. “It was kind of a little odd,” he added.
The shooting Tuesday (June 14), left Scalise, a congressional aide, the gunman and two law enforcement officers injured. They were all taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injures. The gunman, who hasn’t been identified, is in police custody.
The annual congressional game is a long-running bipartisan tradition. Last year, the GOP won the match, ending their 7-year losing streak. “Every year, with a few interruptions, Senate and House members of each party team up to settle scores and solidify friendships off the floor and on the field,” their website reads. “Members usually sport the uniform of their home states and districts, and although proportional representation is not required, elected officials of many states play to win every year.” Presidents have also been longtime attendees of the games.
The game was scheduled to take place at Nationals Park June 15. Participating Democrats canceled their practice after news of the shooting broke out.
