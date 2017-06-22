Swae Lee, one half of rap duo Rae Sremmurd, has reportedly been hard at work on his own solo project since last year. And after the successes of singles like “Black Beatles” and album, SremmLife 2, it looks like the rapper is just about ready to show fans what he’s made of as a single act. Swae left his followers a quick taste of what’s to come on Instagram on Wednesday (June 21), with a snippet of new music.

In the brief clip, the Mississippi artist is seen previewing a new track with a fiery, head-banging beat and soft vocals. “I got s**t coming for y’all. Can’t wait,” he captioned the clip. He also used the hashtag, “Swaecation,” signaling the title of his upcoming album. In an accompanying video, the rapper formally announced the project, saying, “Swaecation coming soon. Swaecation got all the bangers, coming soon.”

Swaecation will serve as Swae Lee’s first solo project. Despite features on French Montana’s new track, “Unforgettable,” and 2015’s “Drinks On Us” with Mike Will Made-It, Future, and The Weeknd, Swae has not actually been on his own. It will be interesting to see how he does has a solo talent, but until Swaecation gets a proper release date, check out the short teaser below.

I got shit coming for y'all 🔥🔥 can't wait #swaecation A post shared by Swae Lee (@swaelee) on May 22, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT