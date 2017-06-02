SZA has proven herself to be a talented storyteller between harmonious melodies with the release of her third single, “Broken Clocks.”

Released early Friday (June 2), the singer finds a creative way to highlight the plight of a topsy-tuvy love. “All I got is these broken clocks/ I ain’t got no time/Just burning daylight,” she sings over the reflective track. Though stress might flood all channels of her life, her former love shines as a form of kryptonite. “Still love and it’s still love, and it’s still love,” she continues on the chorus.

The track carries an interpolation of River Timber’s “West” featuring Toronto crooner Daniel Caesar.

SZA’s music rollout has been a treat to fans with the presentations of “Drew Barrymore” and the Travis Scott-assisted “Love Galore.”

SZA’s long-awaited debut project CTRL drops June 9. Stream “Broken Clocks” on Apple Music, Tidal or Spotify.

