After much anticipation, SZA’s debut album, CTRL is finally here. The 20-track album premiered on streaming services late Thursday night (June 8).

READ: SZA Reigns Supreme Over A Toxic Love On “Broken Clocks”

Ahead of the album drop, the TDE artist released “Doves In The Wind,” the album’s fourth single featuring label mate, Kendrick Lamar on SoundCloud. The new track follows the release of “Love Galore” (feat. Travis Scott), “Broken Clocks” and “Drew Barrymore.”As for features, the album only includes appearances from Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, and Isaiah Rashad.

READ: SZA Releases “Doves In The Wind” Feat. TDE Labelmate, Kendrick Lamar

When asked about her album, the songstress told Billboard that the project was a compilation of stories about love and identity. “I [wrote about] my younger life, which was haphazard: being at ­sleep-away camp away from my parents, being the only black girl, not even noticing until I got older, dealing with boys, self-hate, growth and God,” she said. “It’s the first time I’m literally writing about my life instead of figuratively writing about it.” “Most of the album is me talking to me.” SZA says

You can now stream CTRL on Apple Music here.