The track list for SZA’s highly-anticipated album CTRL has been unveiled.

In addition to Travis Scott, who lends his voice to the TDE singer’s previously-released “Love Galore,” label mate Kendrick Lamar, Isaiah Rashad and James Fauntleroy will also make appearances on the musician’s sophomore album.

CTRL will be available for fans this Friday, June 9. Check out the tracklist below.