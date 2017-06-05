Kendrick Lamar, Isaiah Rashad To Appear On SZA’s ‘CTRL’
The track list for SZA’s highly-anticipated album CTRL has been unveiled.
READ: “Love Galore” Dropping Means We’re One Step Closer To SZA’s ‘CTRL’ Album
In addition to Travis Scott, who lends his voice to the TDE singer’s previously-released “Love Galore,” label mate Kendrick Lamar, Isaiah Rashad and James Fauntleroy will also make appearances on the musician’s sophomore album.
READ: SZA Announces ‘CTRL’ Album Release Date With Help From Wu-Tang’s RZA
CTRL will be available for fans this Friday, June 9. Check out the tracklist below.
Ctrl 6.9.17 pic.twitter.com/77VQrhr3dX
— SZA (@sza) June 5, 2017