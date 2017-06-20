Consider this SZA’s glow-up season. After finally freeing up her Ctrl album at the top of the month, the TDE songstress has begun the visual rollout part of the journey. We already saw the sinister yet seductive “Love Galore” flick featuring a soon-to-die Travis Scott. Now, the vibes are lighter with her Drew Barrymore video, directed by Dave Meyers.

Let’s get this out the way: yes, the actual Drew Barrymore makes a pretty cool cameo in the video. It would feel a little incomplete without it, no? But what really made an impression is how fluidly SZA and her tribe depict the spontaneous, wandering nature of 20-something friendship in New York City. The songstress born Solana Rowe shows a little skin and flaunts enviable ensembles while trekking through the chill of a city winter.

Tag along and press play up top.