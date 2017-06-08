SZA is definitely speaking her truth on her latest musical release. On Thursday evening (June 8), the TDE signee gave fans a taste of the replay-worthy vibes that await by dropping the Kendrick Lamar-assisted “Doves In The Wind.”

In an interview with Fireside Chat, the singer-songwriter shared her mindset during CTRL’s creation. “I’m just learning myself. I’m still learning myself, but I think I am comfortable with what I do and don’t know by now,” she said. “So, I don’t know. I just think I had to be prepared for myself. Last time I just made an album cause I had to put out an album.”

Pre-order CTRL here.