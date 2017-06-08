SZA Releases “Doves In The Wind” Feat. TDE Labelmate, Kendrick Lamar
SZA is definitely speaking her truth on her latest musical release. On Thursday evening (June 8), the TDE signee gave fans a taste of the replay-worthy vibes that await by dropping the Kendrick Lamar-assisted “Doves In The Wind.”
In an interview with Fireside Chat, the singer-songwriter shared her mindset during CTRL’s creation. “I’m just learning myself. I’m still learning myself, but I think I am comfortable with what I do and don’t know by now,” she said. “So, I don’t know. I just think I had to be prepared for myself. Last time I just made an album cause I had to put out an album.”
