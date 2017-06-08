T-Pain and Young M.A. have found “The One,” and they have no problem talking about her on their latest track. They recently dropped the sex-filled visuals for their single, “F.B.G.M.,” boasting about a woman who has the same mentality as them.

There is no better moment than hopping in a relationship where the feeling is mutual, and apparently, that’s exactly what’s happened to T-Pain. The 4-minute video sets the scene at Pain’s favorite spot, the strip club, where the auto-tune pioneer sings about his shared mantra. “And she just like me cause all she wanna do is/ Fuck bitches, get money,” he sings. Young M.A. also swoops in with an assist over the smooth, mid-tempo beat, praising her girl for having her own funds. “And she get her own checks, she don’t give me no stress/ She riding like a road test and she stick with me like a drum,” she raps.

“F.B.G.M.” is reportedly the lead single from T-Pain’s forthcoming project, Oblivion, which is expected to release sometime this year through his own lablel, Nappy Boy Entertainment and RCA. Although a specific release date has not been revealed, the album will serve as the singer’s first full-length project since 2011’s Revolver. The new LP will also follow the recent release of his collaborated album with Lil Wayne entitled T-Wayne. Young M.A. on the other hand, is still feeding off the success of her debut album Herstory, which she released in Apr. 2017. The rapper has also enjoyed a nice ride to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with her single “Ooouuu.”

Watch T-Pain and Young M.A.’s music video above.