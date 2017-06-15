Creator of the popular podcast “Tax Season” Daryl Campbell, better known as Taxstone plead guilty to two federal weapons charges Thursday (June 15) after being implicated in the May 2016 shooting at Irving Plaza.

Campbell, 31, plead guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon and receiving a firearm in interstate commerce. The shootout which occurred on the third floor of Irving Plaza during a T.I. concert featuring Maino, Uncle Murda and Troy Ave, left three injured and one dead. Ronald McPhatter, Troy Ave’s bodyguard, and close friend died in the crossfire.

While Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office didn’t slap Campbell with a murder charge, they told Judge Lorna Schofield that Campbell brought a gun to the venue “fired one shot that killed Ronald McPhatter” and additional shots.

Prosecutors allege they have Campbell’s DNA evidence on the murder weapon and DNA from Troy Ave–real name Rollin Collins–and McPhatter on the gun. Collins, a well-known enemy of Taxstone, was charged with attempted murder but says he wrestled the gun away and fired back to defend himself during the confrontation.