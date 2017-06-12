Those Bennett boys are shining right now. If you take a look at 2017, it’s evident that Chicago rapper Taylor Bennett is living his best life. He revealed that he is bisexual right before celebrating his big 21st birthday in January, released his independent album Restoration of an American Idol in February, embarked on his first headlining tour in April and, ahead of Pride Month, became the new face of Urban Outfitters with a collaboration for their UO Pride Collection (all proceeds will benefit GLSEN and its mission to provide safe and affirming schools for LGBTQ+ students).

Now, as another extension of the latter partnership—he’s set to perform at a Chicago Urban Outfitters on June 23 to promote the collection—he teamed up with the apparel and accessories brand for the release of his “Roof Gone” video.

In the visual, we catch Tay stargazing with a lady friend in his pristine old-school whip, with the roof gone, of course. The man in the director’s chair was Austin Vesely, the same man who directed Chance The Rapper’s Slice film, as well as his “Angels” music video. “Roof Gone”—which will live alongside 27 other music videos on Urban Outfitters’ YouTube channel for one week—serves as the first official video release from Bennett’s album.

Thank MAC Presents from drumming up the partnership with Bennett’s team (agent Cara Lewis and manager Joseph Cabey) and Urban Outfitters’ Director of Music Ron Ubaldo to secure the video release and UO Pride campaigns. Watch “Roof Gone” up top and spin Restoration of an American Idol in case you missed it earlier.