TDE Responds To DJ Akademiks Referring To SZA As “One Of Them Amazon B***hes”

“I don’t leave the crib, so she resonates with me.” The words spoken from DJ Akademiks about SZA. The same man who went on a PS4 livestream and said that the Ctrl singer wasn’t his top vote for Complex show, “Everyday Struggle.”

READ: Kendrick Lamar, Isaiah Rashad To Appear On SZA’s ‘CTRL’

The T.D.E. artist appeared on the show that was posted yesterday (June 7), to talk about her album—among other things, such as apologizing to an ex who cheated on her with a stripper. But, that’s another story. Apparently, DJ Akademiks’ video was streamed prior to the taping of the show, which the T.D.E. crew had no knowledge of.

During his gaming livestream, comments appear asking the Complex host questions about the “Love Galore” singer. Akademiks couldn’t find a reason to bring her on the show, other than her album being delayed.

LISTEN: SZA Reigns Supreme Over A Toxic Love On “Broken Clocks”

When one of his viewers questioned him about “shooting his shot” with the songwriter, he questions her height, referring to her as “one of them Amazon b***hes.” Then, he complains that he always goes after redbones, but seems to only attract darker-skinned women.

Of course, once discovered, his comments couldn’t go unaddressed. T.D.E. ring leader, Punch, took to Twitter to confront the host.

This nigga weird bruh lol. Kind of a clown. I’m not sure yet though. https://t.co/Vtshnl1bfw — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) June 7, 2017

Nah he’s a full blown clown. I wish I would’ve seen that link before we went up there. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) June 7, 2017

Punch possibly may be referring to pulling his label artist from the interview, which managed to garner nearly 200,000 views in the twenty four hours it’s been posted. But, just as displayed during the interview, SZA maintains her positive energy and sophisticated composure in her response to Akademiks’ comments.

CREDIT: All Hip Hop

The T.D.E. songstress has since deleted her tweet, possibly attempting to vibrate higher than the negative comments the “Everyday Struggle” co-host made about her.

LISTEN: “Love Galore” Dropping Means We’re One Step Closer To SZA’s ‘CTRL’ Album