A teacher at Wall High School in Wall, N.J., who also serves as the school’s yearbook advisor, has been suspended for allegedly editing pro-Donald Trump references in the yearbook.

READ: Eric Trump Dehumanizes Democrats, Because He’s “Never Seen Hatred Like This”

The unnamed teacher has been suspended “pending further disciplinary action,” as well as removed from the school board, according to Superintendent Cheryl Dyer.

“There have been three reported instances of censorship in the yearbook, all revolving around students supporting Trump,” reports USA Today. A junior named Grant Berardo noticed that his shirt was “digitally altered” to be a plain black shirt, although he wore his “Make America Great Again” shirt on picture day.

Wall high school is corrupt I’ve been saying it since I stepped in that school. This trump thing now says it all. pic.twitter.com/CzHPqVO8CF — Brett Wilson (@BrettwiWilson) June 11, 2017

A brother and sister at the school also noticed their Trump support was not found in the yearbook. The boy wore a sweater vest with a Trump logo, while his sister- the President of Wall H.S.’s freshman class- picked a Trump quote to accompany her presidency photo.

“From my perspective, I don’t understand the censorship,” Berardo’s father Joseph said. “I think it was probably politically motivated. It was inherently offensive to somebody and they made a decision to Photoshop it — and without discussion, which is the worst part. Don’t you go to school to debate this stuff — at the collegiate level, at the high school level?”

READ: Donald Trump’s Historically Shallow Relationship With Black Music

“What’s frustrating to me is that this was the first election he took interest in, but what message did the school send?” he continued.