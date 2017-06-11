Upon transferring to Palisades Charter High School in January, 15-year-old Aina Adewunmi befriended a group of teenage boys. The friendship didn’t last long when Aina said she heard them using racial slurs.

“They added me to their group chat and then started using the N-word,” Aina told The New York Daily News “I said they can’t use the word, and that’s when I thought I set the boundary.”

READ Ice Cube Did Everyone A Favor And Schooled Bill Maher On His Use Of The N-Word

Continuous racist remarks from one student in particular forced Aina to sever ties with the group. “I told him I didn’t want to be in his presence anymore and I said, ‘I don’t want to be associated with you,’ ” she recalled.

However, it didn’t take long for Aina to discover a photo of herself in a noose that was shared in the group chat. The high school sophomore quickly informed administrators. “I was like, ‘Oh my god, it’s me being lynched,’” she said.

CREDIT: CBS 2 Los Angeles

Officials from the Southern California high school suspended the boys until the end of the term, but Aina and her mother think the punishment is a slap on the wrist.

“We asked the students to be expelled and the school is not going to expel them — which is saddening because it means they tolerate this behavior,” Aina’s mother Tina said.

READ Like Many Of Us, Kevin Hart Couldn’t Find The Funny In Bill Maher’s “N***er” Joke

Aina said the school did honor her request to not be in a class with the boys again.