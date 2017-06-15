In 1982, Author Alice Walker gave the world a literary gift in the form of The Color Purple, a story about the life of African-American women in the south, and the hardships they endure in society and from their own family. The following year, Walker earned the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and two years later Steven Spielberg adapted the book into a feature film starring Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey and Danny Glover.

Nearly 32 years after hitting theaters, The Color Purple began to trend on Twitter after actress Elizabeth Banks comments about Spielberg were made public. While accepting an award from the non-profit group Women In Film, Banks told a crowd despite how respected Spielberg is, he hasn’t done enough for women actresses.

“I went to Indiana Jones and Jaws and every movie Steven Spielberg ever made, and by the way, he’s never made a movie with a female lead. Sorry, Steven. I don’t mean to call your ass out but it’s true,” Banks said to a room full of attendees at the Beverly Hills Hilton.

Well, black Twitter lifted it’s digital eyebrow and quickly reminded Banks (and anyone else who agreed) that it was Spielberg who directed The Color Purple, which boasted an all female lead.

Steven Spielberg directed The Color Purple, one of, if not, the greatest books/movies about Black women. Be quiet. https://t.co/32sSxkPN6f — Evette Dionne (@freeblackgirl) June 15, 2017

Also, Elizabeth Banks is older than me so how did she forget The Color Purple? pic.twitter.com/AdECVjXP80 — Venus Santos (@VMSantos) June 15, 2017

Then some ill-informed user said The Color Purple was a flop, and per usual Black Twitter united.

DONT. EVER COME FOR THE COLOR PURPLE. EVER. — Nia Wright (@Infamous_NoBody) June 15, 2017

For those who are unaware, black people black women especially LOVE The Color Purple. As a child it played in VCR’s from 89′ til VCR’s died. — Lawdeala (@Lawdeala) June 15, 2017

Live look at the TL coming together because of The Color Purple slander pic.twitter.com/7h6KJDP7rk — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 15, 2017

ELIZABETH BANKS: Steven Spielberg never made a movie with a female lead AUDIENCE MEMBER: He made “The Color Purple” ELIZABETH BANKS: pic.twitter.com/gHTjKZS2C4 — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) June 15, 2017

There are few things in this world as sacred to the black community as The Color Purple. I believe Ms. Banks and others now know this lesson.