The Game Is Unbothered By Meek Mill’s Latest Actions

There was a mixed bag of emotions when video footage showed Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels running from a group of men set on jumping him. The Love & Hip-Hop star took to his own Instagram shortly afterwards to call out Meek Mill for having his goons jump him, and challenged him to an old-fashioned duel, mano-a-mano.

The Philly rapper quickly defended himself against Samuels’ allegations by posting to his Instagram account and insisted he’s in the studio working on new music. Although footage later proved that to be a lie.

While the Internet weighed in on the feud, one person who’s laying low and away from the drama is The Game, who also happens to have his own issues with the Dreams Worth More Than Money artist. When a fan slipped into Game’s mentions inquiring about what he’d do if Meek did try to attempt a physical altercation, Jayceon Taylor proved he’s unbothered.

"Whoopin' his ass "finna be a breeze," The Game captioned.

“Whoopin’ his ass “finna be a breeze,” The Game captioned.

Again, is Game unbothered or is he unbothered?