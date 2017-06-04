The Weekend is helping a medical facility in East Africa fund a new clinic. The “Starboy” singer donated $100,000 to the Suubi Health Center, a maternity and children’s medical facility located in Budondo, Uganda.

According to E! News, The Weekend was motivated to make a donation because of French Montana’s work to raise awareness for the health canter through Global Citizen, a social action platform, and Mama Hope.

The Moroccan rapper has been spreading the word through his #Unforgettable Dance video which is touted as a “call to action to raise awareness for the needs of Suubi and the people of Uganda.”

In March, Montana traveled to Uganda to shoot the “Unforgettable” music video. Once he landed in Uganda, Montana met with the founders of the Suubi Center, and spoke with community members about some of the challenge that they face (especially new mothers and babies).

Montana was so inspired by the visit that he pledged the first $100,000 donation to help pay for ambulances, premature incubators, cribs and a blood bank for the Suubi community. He’s now challenging others (including some of his musical peers like The Weekend) to make donations to help pay for the new maternity center.

