The Weeknd Announces Fall Tour Dates With Gucci Mane

The Weeknd just wrapped the American leg of his spring tour—titled Legend of the Fall—and has now announced a new set of dates that will actually take place in the season for which the tour is named. The second round of Legend of the Fall dates in the U.S. will have The Weeknd criss-crossing the country from September through November. Though venues have not yet been announced, he will be playing arenas in each city, along with Gucci Mane and Nav, the Canadian rapper signed to his label.

The Weeknd also released a small set of dates in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand along with French Montana and Nav. In the meantime, he has a slate of European summer festival dates.

This article was originally published on SPIN.