The Weeknd recently dropped the music video for his single “Secrets,” and it’s sure to take his fans on a trippy ride. While the single illustrates the singer’s confusion with what’s going on in a woman’s mind, the visuals are as equally mysterious and hard to navigate at times.

READ: The Weeknd’s “Starboy” With Daft Punk Hits 1 Billion YouTube Views

The 3-minute video brings viewers into a dizzying alternate reality as a woman frantically runs through what seems to be a maze or funhouse of some sort. In no rush whatsoever, the Starboy artist comes into the picture, casually walking burgundy carpets and through rooms surrounded by mirrors. “I hear the secrets that you keep / When you’re talkin’ in your sleep,” he sings.

READ: Lana Del Rey And The Weeknd Share The Same “Lust For Life” (Video)

“Secrets” is coming from Abel’s 2016 studio album, Starboy. While the video has already reached more than 2 million views on YouTube, it still has some ways to go before it breaks the singer’s current record of one billion views, which he achieved on his video for “Starboy” in May 2017.

Check out visuals for The Weeknd’s new music video, “Secrets” above.