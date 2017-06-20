T.I. has reportedly earned himself a spot on an upcoming police drama with 20th Century Fox, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Atlanta’s Most Wanted will be the network’s first drama order for the 2017-18 season.

While the ATL-based show is still in its early development stages, Fox reportedly cast T.I. as Marcus Armstrong, the son of an infamous criminal, who has been recruited to join a new vice squad that is tasked with policing the growing crime scene in the southern region, THR reports. The storyline will reportedly explore the conflict of Marcus’ involvement with the task force and his family’s history with crime. “I am honored to partner with Fox and Bruckheimer on what is truly a passion project for me,” T.I. said in a statement. “It’s going to be amazing to see my city represented in this fashion.”

Very little casting or production details have been announced at this time, but Boondocks and Everybody Hates Chris writer, Rodney Barnes has reportedly signed on to pen the new drama. T.I. will also serve as an executive producer, according to THR.

Atlanta’s Most Wanted is yet another project that will be added to T.I.’s TV and film resume. In the past year, the Us or Else artist has reportedly been hard at work on a number of films, including The Trap with comedian Mike Epps and Marvel’s Ant-Man sequel, which will reportedly start filming in July 2017. In regards to TV, he has reportedly joined forces with Kevin Hart to develop a single-camera comedy series, The Studio on Showtime and is wrapping up the sixth season of his VH1 docu-series, Family Hustle.

Stay tuned for any updates regarding T.I.’s latest film venture.