Tinashe received many a side eyes and girl byes from the Internet Tuesday morning (June 13) when her comments about colorism and the black community surfaced. The 24-year-old singer/scribe, who received a warm reception for her 2014 debut album Aquarius discussed the false starts she’s experienced in her career.

It’s been 18 months since the half Danish and Zimbabwean artist announced her sophomore album Joyride would be released, yet fans still haven’t heard the project. And while many are aware of the difficulty of the music business, the “2 On” singer says there’s an additional challenge she experiences due to her being mixed-race.

“There’s colorism involved in the black community, which is very apparent,” Tinashe said. “It’s about trying to find a balance where I’m a mixed woman, and sometimes I feel like I don’t fully fit into the black community; they don’t fully accept me, even though I see myself as a black woman. That disconnect is confusing sometimes. I am what I am.”

Despite being hand-picked by Janet Jackson to perform at a tribute concert, opening up for Nicki Minaj on her Pinkprint tour and working with artists such as Chris Brown and A$AP Rocky, Tinashe said she feels this industry only has room for a few female artists.

“There are hundreds of [male] rappers that all look the same, that sound the same, but if you’re a black woman, you’re either Beyoncé or Rihanna. It’s very, very strange.”

Shortly after Tinashe’s interview went public, Twitter began to weigh in and deduced colorism isn’t to blame for her career pitfalls.

wait…. tinashe blamed colorism for why she doesn’t have a career? pic.twitter.com/A5Q053UO4Y — some MILQUÉ (@kelloqqz) June 12, 2017

Tinashe has had it way easier than Sevyn. Sevyn does it all on her own with no support and never ever bitches publicly. — Imogen Heap. (@ShayGizzleXO) June 12, 2017

Tinashe is talented but bringing up colorism as to why her career isn’t taking off doesn’t make sense. Since colorism doesn’t apply to her. — Cole Turner’s wife (@WickedBeaute) June 12, 2017

Tinashe tried to blame colorism in the black community for her poor album sales. Don’t nobody wanna hear that baby whispering music. — Black&Bougie👩🏾💅🏾 (@NeWWave_Female) June 13, 2017

Well, what are your thoughts? Can Tinashe rightfully parcel out some of the blame for her career’s fails on colorism or is she reaching? Sound off in the comments below.