TLC closes out the week with a new track for anyone in need some upliftment. Chilli and T-Boz spread good vibration as they entourage their fanbase to keep positive thoughts alive at all costs.

Produced by Kayo, the song sends messages of self love, fighting adversity and hope for the future — no matter what obstacles are blocking your movements. “American Gold” was co-written by Keon Brihm, Candace Wakefield and Elvis Brown.

The newly released track comes as a free download when you pre-order TLC on iTunes.

