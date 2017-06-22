TLC offers some positive reinforcement for all their “Haters” — online and in-real-life. Chilli and T-Boz, along with a group of colorful faces offer smiles and cheers for the opps.

The ladies give us a good reminder that you don’t always have to fight fire with fire. Sometimes flourishing in your own right is the best answer for those talking down on you. Take it from these queens — they know.

TLC’s fan-funded self-titled album is slated for release on June 30. The project is available now for pre-order on iTunes.