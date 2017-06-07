TLC season is upon us, and T-Boz and Chilli have much to celebrate. Kicking off the good vibes in their new video for “Way Back,” the ladies party Cali style at a neighborhood function with lots of smiling faces around.

Uncle Snoop lays down his official stamp of approval on the backyard barbecue jam as the group brings the block together for some good ol’ fashion summertime fun. The nostalgic sounds provide the vibes for an unforgettable time every night of the week in this video.

TLC’s fan-funded self-titled album is slated for release on June 30. The project is available now for pre-order on iTunes.

