Alaska Airlines Misspells Tomi Lahren’s Name, Twitter Has A Field Day
Leave it to the Twitterverse to randomly deliver a good laugh. While the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers went head to head on the basketball court for the NBA finals,
America’s favorite unemployed former The Blaze commentator Tami Lahren was busy voicing her frustration with a booked domestic flight via Alaska Airline.
Like any other human being displeased with a service, Lahren took to her Twitter account to put the airline on blast, tweeting with three hand clap emojis, “Most dysfunctional airline award goes to @AlaskaAir.”
Naturally, a customer service representative named “Ryan” responded to Tomi’s tweet, asking her to elaborate on the incident that prompted her tweet. The part that stood out was the fact that “Ryan” misspelled her first name and addressed her as “Tami.”
READ: Wale Shuts Down Tomi Lahren (Again) After Failed Quip
The wonderful world of Twitter caught wind of the “shade,” “clapback” (basically any other description besides “mistake” or “typo”) and went in with chuckle-worthy reactions to both “Tami” and Alaska Airlines.
READ: Tomi Lahren Slams Auntie Maxine Waters On Twitter
“Andre” from Alaska Airlines emerged and tried to redeem the travel company, but the Twitterverse wasn’t trying to hear it.
“Ryan,” what’s up? The people have spoken and chose you.
In the meantime, read through the mentions and enjoy some laughs. You’re welcome.