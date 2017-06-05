Alaska Airlines Misspells Tomi Lahren‏’s Name, Twitter Has A Field Day

Leave it to the Twitterverse to randomly deliver a good laugh. While the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers went head to head on the basketball court for the NBA finals, America’s favorite unemployed former The Blaze commentator Tami Lahren was busy voicing her frustration with a booked domestic flight via Alaska Airline.

Like any other human being displeased with a service, Lahren took to her Twitter account to put the airline on blast, tweeting with three hand clap emojis, “Most dysfunctional airline award goes to @AlaskaAir.”

Most dysfunctional airline award goes to @AlaskaAir 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) June 5, 2017

Naturally, a customer service representative named “Ryan” responded to Tomi’s tweet, asking her to elaborate on the incident that prompted her tweet. The part that stood out was the fact that “Ryan” misspelled her first name and addressed her as “Tami.”

Hi Tami, sorry for any troubles. Can you DM some details on where you experience went south? -Ryan https://t.co/t4ooDR29zz — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) June 5, 2017

The wonderful world of Twitter caught wind of the “shade,” “clapback” (basically any other description besides “mistake” or “typo”) and went in with chuckle-worthy reactions to both “Tami” and Alaska Airlines.

Tomi "I'd like to speak to the manager" Lahren 😂😂😂 — компромата (@chichester) June 5, 2017

Why does nobody respect Tammie? — Wasting Time (@WastedTime240) June 5, 2017

Omg. You win the internet today. I'll fly Alaskan airlines from now when possible just for that typo. 😂😂😂 — Covfefe (@CovfefeInDaNorf) June 5, 2017

Ryan has made this shitacular week a touch better. Never forget Ryan. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 5, 2017

“Andre” from Alaska Airlines emerged and tried to redeem the travel company, but the Twitterverse wasn’t trying to hear it.

Shut up Andre…GIVE US RYAN! — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 5, 2017

😂 Ryan FTW 🏆 — jconn (@mki_mom) June 5, 2017

ANDRE DO NOT READ THIS…

.

.

.

.

Ryan, hello.. — Michael Rorbynalt (@MichaelRobnalt) June 5, 2017

Ryan has single handedly brought in millions of dollars of new business for @AlaskaAir — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) June 5, 2017

RYAN YOU'RE A GOD — sonia saraiya (@soniasaraiya) June 5, 2017

“Ryan,” what’s up? The people have spoken and chose you.

In the meantime, read through the mentions and enjoy some laughs. You’re welcome.