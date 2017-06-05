West Philly’s Tone Trump has witnessed a number of opportunities from the major labels come and go. Just when the proud Muslim thought he was about to conquer the world, the reality of yes men and bad contracts were always there stop his shine.

READ: CeeLo Green & Tone Trump Fight For The “Power”

Things are different for the entrepreneur/rapper/actor nowadays, though. For the street savvy mogul, he knew giving up was not an option. Tone only used each closed door as motivation to find another one — and he didn’t just reach for the doorknob this time, he kicked that jawn down.

READ: Cee Lo Green Dedicates “Sunday Shoes” To The Strong Ladies In His LIfe

“CeeLo just announced our partnership with my company Top Notch Inc, his company Mothership Ent. and of course Sony Global,” says Tone Trump. “I wanted to give my new fans and my day one fans something to hold them over until we drop our collaborative EP together, AHKILO, so I’m gonna give them American Huslter in the meantime.”

On a recent visit to VIBE in New York City, the battle tested, internationally known name previewed “Dark Liquor,” with about 3 more albums of hits for our ears. But we had to make sure Tone left us with this one. The soulful aura from CeeLo’s haunting hook helps fuel the gritty rapper’s inspiring rhymes — and Mr. Green spits a 16 of his own — something we haven’t heard in a while.

“I want to go down as one of the best artists of all time,” he says about his plans for the future. But aside from the albums, Tone has also been honing his acting skills since appearing in the 2016 blockbuster smash Creed. He credits Gangsta rap pioneer and acclaimed actor Ice-T as someone who is actively helping him get more roles in Hollywood.

Stay tuned!

READ: Chief Keef, CeeLo Green & Tone Trump Team Up On New Song, “Violence”