Toro Y Moi shares an emotional new song and music video today (June 29), “You and I,” from his upcoming Boo Boo album. Directed by Harry Israelson, the flick stars Chaz front and center as he bellows the lovelorn lyrics out from deep within.

Toro’s forthcoming Boo Boo album is set to be released on July 7th, and is available for pre-order now.

