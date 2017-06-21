A white woman in Toronto was caught on camera demanding that her son who was experiencing chest pains only be treated by a white doctor.

As a female employee tried to explain there were other doctors on hand to help, the woman became loud, irate and questioned if she “could see a doctor’s that’s white that doesn’t have brown teeth and speaks English?”

Woman demands 'white doctor' for her son at #Toronto clinic

Realizing that the mom was sticking to her obvious racist guns, the employee said a white doctor will be on hand later that afternoon, which only angered her more and prompted her to leave.

It didn’t take long for the Internet to catch wind of the video. Singer Omarion, who recently put his spin on the Earth, Wind and Fire classic “Reasons” spoke on systemic racism and said the type of behavior only takes place when one feels “entitled.”

Ballerific Comment Creepin —- 🌾👀🌾 #omarion #commentcreepin

