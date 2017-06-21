Tory Lanez And Dave East Serve Up A New Shipment Of “Loud Pack”

Tory Lanez and Dave East are from two different cities, but their vices remain the same: potent weed smoke and promiscuous women. Taking all of their manly fantasies to the small screen, the gang parties away in the newly released “Loud Pack” video

READ: Drake And Tory Lanez Have Evidently Patched Things Up

The bromance remains on high as Tory and Dave make their way through a number of functions with only one goal — and one mission. Use your imagination.

READ: Zolo & Tory Lanez Deliver The Island VIBES On “Need Somebody”

Dave is currently putting the finishing touches on his Def Jam debut Paranoia.