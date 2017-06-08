One time for the culture.

Deadline announced Thursday (June 8) that the “self-described Afro-urban” media company, Trace Urban, will be launching a streaming service to join the host of already-existing platforms. But Trace Play has potential for staying power.

In addition to 2,000 hours worth of on-demand programs, 30 digital radio stations, and nine live TV feeds, the media company is seeking to launch an accompanying Trace Prime TV network.

Co-founder and CEO, Olivier Laouchez attests to the fact that the company already holds the title of the “undisputed leading destination for afro-urban music and entertainment” in the international regions of Africa, France, and the Caribbean and Indian Oceans.

The media hub, originally launched 20 years prior in the United States and United Kingdom as a niche print magazine. Since, the company rerouted down the digital path as is pattern with most print magazines today.

Former CEO of Russell Simmons’ Oneworld Media John Pasmore joins the team proclaiming, “Trace is the only media company that has successfully connected urban youth and communities of color around the world while respecting their identities.”

Trace Urban also plans to respect the pockets and accessibility of their niche audience, providing their streaming package, Trace Prime for the low-low of $2.99 per month or $29.99 per year. Not to mention, they will be offered on both Android and iOS devices.

While the notorious battle of music streaming between the Jay Z-led Tidal and the dominating Apple Music continue to go head-to-head, Trace seems to be carving a lane of its own. There currently isn’t an app available that has been successful in dominating the streaming package of music and television, but Trace sure seems to be ready to give their competitors a run for their money.

