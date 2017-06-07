A$AP Ferg’s Home Collection Is What Every Trap Disciple Needs

A$AP Ferg welcomed in the month of June with an uproarious set at Governors Ball on Saturday (June 3), but the rapper of all trades also had another treat up his sleeve for his fans–and it required plenty of comfort.

READ The Incredible Highs & Unfortunate Lows Of The 2017 Governors Ball Festival

Over the weekend, the rapper teamed up with e-commerce brand Fancy for the rollout of his inaugural Traplord Home Collection. The space in which the pop-up shop was held happened to be Ferg’s swanky Harlem apartment. The scenery included bedroom sets, scented candles and an ambiance any Trap disciple would adore.

CREDIT: Devon Anthony

Other items included a safe that took shape of a sneaker box produced by Mandem Safe and voice activated wireless Bluetooth headphones powered by VINCI that featured a playlist of Ferg’s latest songs.

CREDIT: Devon Anthony

A jumbo sized beanbag with the TrapLord logo, and even a zebra wooden vaporizer by Firefly Vapors sat comfortably nearby. Aside from the futuristic tech gadgets, the apartment’s decor reminds us that Ferg’s mission is not to blow away your #WCW with plush sheets, but to formulate an organic lifestyle brand.

Giving a pleasant homage to the arts, Ferg presented his own pieces via digital canvas paired with 4k Ultra HD technology. But alas, the final element to any home is the bedroom.

CREDIT: Devon Anthony

Ferg did his pop up and young brothers a big favor by designing silk Traplord sheets, matching pillow cases and a plush bathrobe–elements true to Ferg’s personality. “When you love a brand so much you want to sleep in it and live the lifestyle,” he mentioned to the intimate crowd. He definitely lived up to it with his collection.

Find out more about Ferg’s Traplord Collection here.

READ A$AP Ferg And Remy Ma Rep Their City In “East Coast” Video