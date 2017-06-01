Travis Scott lets NBA star James Harden of the rapper’s hometown squad, the Houston Rockets, make the plays in his latest video for “Way Back.” It’s an appropriate cameo given the song references the point guard: “I need fake n—as to get way back/ James Harden with the range on me n—a way back.”

READ: Travis Scott Performed “Goosebumps” 14 Times In A Row Because Why Not

The clip for the Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight cut shows the bearded baller — whose team was eliminated from the playoffs after losing to the Spurs earlier this month during the semifinals — drowning out the noise from the media criticizing his skills on the court and his past relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

After hitting the hardwood for a one-on-one against himself, Harden then hangs from the ceiling as La Flame kicks back, playing video games before taking a cruise in the backseat of a sleek whip for the remainder of the seven minute-plus clip.

“WAY BACK VIDEO. I DID THIS FOR A PROJECT I DID IN HOUSTON A WHILE AGO. HERE U GO,” Scott shared Wednesday (May 31) on Twitter.

READ: Travis Scott Hints At Upcoming Album Release During Concert

This story was first posted to Billboard.