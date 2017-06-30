Trick Daddy and Trina fuel up the hype for their upcoming joint album TNT by revealing the release date for their first single. According to Slip N Slide Records the veteran rappers plan to drop their first single “Smooth Sailing,” featuring Ali Coyote on July 28.

Their first offering off their forthcoming TNT album is set to drop ahead of the 20-year anniversary of Trick Daddy’s solo debut album Based On A True Story, which was released via Slip N Slide on July 29, 1997.

“Get ready,” Slip N Slide Records CEO Ted Lucas told VIBE. “There’s some incredible music on the way. I’m impressed. I don’t even know how we stopped working in the first place.”

Along with the update, the label released their “Down South” playlist on Spotify, and an exclusive behind-the-scenes video of their photo shoot for the album cover.

In the brief clip, we see Trick & Trina together again for a TNT photoshoot. Lex Pierre-Louis of Lex Promotions drops by their closed set in Miami with bottles of Luc Belaire Luxe to celebrate the occasion. In the end, Louis and Ted Lucas discuss what to expect from Trick Daddy Dollars and the Diamond Princess on TNT, and if there will be any features.

Look out for “Smooth Sailing” on July 28.