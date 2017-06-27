The Queen of the South dropped a new video last Friday (June 23), and it’s a must-see for more reasons than one. The visuals for “If It Ain’t Me” are just as blunt as the, “You took my p**** for granted/I rode your d*** on the granite” line in Trina’s second verse of the song.

Reminding her on-screen love interest, Dave East, exactly who she is and where they stand, the “Here We Go” lyricist says, “I mean, like seriously my n****, if it’s not me then who? I mean after me it’s like who like – done.”

K. Michelle provides a smooth, trapped rendition of the chorus sampled from Patti LaBelle’s 1991 hit single, “Somebody Loves You Baby,” to complement the sampled instrumental.

READ: Trina And K. Michelle Dedicate “If Aint Me” To All The Good For Nothing Men

While Trina rhymes about the dysfunction between she and an adulterous, gentleman’s club-loving Dave East, her actual life is going anywhere but down. Trina recently tweeted lyrics from Minaj’s Pretty Girls Like Trap Music collab with Tity Boi, “Realize,” which garnered the usual cryptic response from the Young Money affiliate.

I see no lies when the baddest bitch speaks. Can’t wait for them to hear our new… nvm 👀😎 https://t.co/tgNvrv8QF0 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) June 22, 2017

Besides the anticipation to a possible “Dang A Lang” follow-up track, this is the second single leading up to the release of the rapper’s sixth LP, The One. Not to mention, the Miami native was on the remix to Missy Elliott’s “I’m Better.” It’s best to not question the lyricist’s bag, Trina’s always “bring[ing] back a check.”

CREDIT: Giphy

READ: Dave East Celebrates His Birthday Weekend In Miami With Trina, Paloma Ford & More (Photos)