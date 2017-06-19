Trina and K. Michelle need to collaborate on a full length album already. Seriously, someone please make this happen for us.

For their latest ode to bum-ass dudes, the duo puts all the sh*tty qualities of good for nothing men in song form for the world to hear. Trina also teased the forthcoming Michael Garcia-directed video for “If It Ain’t on her official Instagram page.

The Miami rapper is currently working a new solo album for release later this year.

