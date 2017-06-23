We’re sure DJ Khaled won’t be grateful for this shameless plug. President Donald Trump, who is facing binders full of accusations for possible collusion with Russian aides, decided to find the good in his presidency by quoting Khaled’s 2010 anthem, “All I Do Is Win.”

READ Rev. Al Sharpton Says If Trump Can Tweet Then He Can Take His Selfies

The quote was heard during Trump’s speech in Iowa Wednesday evening (June 21) as he bragged about hate from critics. “We are making such incredible progress. We are making progress like nobody can believe,” Trump said. “These people [the media] are being driven crazy. They have a phony witch hunt going against me and you know what: all we do is win, win, win.”

Trump: “We’re making so much progress that the media is being driven crazy! They have phony witch hunts, but u know what? All we do is WIN!” pic.twitter.com/J62R0ak4dH — Alex 🇺🇸 (@SoCal4Trump) June 22, 2017

Except there aren’t too many wins around. Trump’s administration has faced criticism for not revealing details of their reformed healthcare bill as well as their handling of their reaction to the Manchester bombing. Khaled hasn’t commented on the plug, but was to the moon when the song was used throughout the Obama presidency.

Originally used as Obama’s entrance music during the 2015 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, the song found new life thanks for the former commander-in-chief. Khaled was invited to the event the following year where he was able to have “cloth talk” with him.

Khaled has spoken against Trump’s polices in the past. During his interview with NME, the producer shared his thoughts on the Muslim ban. “When someone tries to do ignorant stuff, you have to come together and show love,” he said. “That’s what I loved about the world, everyone came together and wasn’t with that. I’m not with that. We all came together, held hands and said ‘No, that’s not right’. Every color, every nationality came together to show love. That’s what’s so beautiful about love. Look at the power of love. There’s right and there’s wrong and love is always right. Love is always going to win.”

On the bright side, Khaled has finally dropped his album Grateful, executively produced by his six-month-old son, Ashad. Listen to it here.

READ All Vocals Are In And DJ Khaled’s ‘Grateful’ Album Is Finally Here