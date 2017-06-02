After Twista revealed the news about his forthcoming album Crook County, the record-breaking wordsmith is back with a new video from the project, “Baddest,” featuring fellow Chicago rapper Cap-1. The Zaytoven-produced track will be included on the LP — slated for a July 9 release date.

The flashy visual features the two Chi-Town veterans spitting some flows about their preference of women while partying in both a desert and inside a model filled mansion. It’s a eye catching video that brings the summery song to life.

“Cap 1 was the inspiration behind “Baddest.” He came up with the hook while we were chilling at Zaytoven’s crib listening to a beat he was playing. It was totally spontaneous. Cap is from Chicago, too and he put the sauce on it that I needed for my project, and Zay is one of the hottest in the game,” says Twista about how Cap-1 was the inspiration behind the record.

Twista also elaborates on the concept of his Crook County title and what the term means to Chi-Town.

“Crook County is the title from a song I had before, but today, I just feel it represents the area where I am. We are in the county of crooks and everybody knows it! Not glorifying, just is what it is. We’re always glorifying Chicago in positive ways, as well, and will have future titles representing the city in other aspect which are positive. You have to stay consistent in this game today or you will be out of mind. I still love music so I want people to hear where I am creatively and keep the the Twista legacy going.”

The album includes other guest appearances from Jeremih, Blac Youngsta, Vic Spencer, Bandman Kevo, and The Boy Illinois. The official tracklist goes as follows:

1. Disrespectful (Prod. by Xcel for Beat Bangers Production)

2. Mortuary ft. Vic Spencer (Prod. by Zenzan Beats)

3. New Flow ft. Bandman Kevo (Prod. by YF Beatz)

4. Happy Days ft. Supa Bwe (Prod. by Zenzan Beats)

5. Hollywood (Prod. by Supe & Cal-i)

6. Baddest ft. Cap 1 (Prod. by Zaytoven)

7. Paper Chasin ft. Blac Youngsta & B. Scott (Prod. by YF Beatz)

8. Dreams ft. Bodi Deeder (Prod. by Xcel for Beat Bangers Production)

9. Stackin Paper (Prod. by Chase The Money)

10. Just In Case ft. The Boy Illinois (Prod. by Zenzan Beats)

11. Next To You ft. Jeremih (Prod. by Ty Fyffe)

12. Spend It ft. YP (Prod. by DJ Tight Mike for 1 Street Heat Production)

13. Can’t Be Me (Prod. by DJ Tight Mike for 1 Street Heat Production)