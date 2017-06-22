Tyler Perry has a new film in the works starring Taraji P. Henson called She’s Living My Life, which hits theaters Easter weekend (March 30) of next year, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

The film is based on Henson’s loyal ways as a good wife, while she eventually gets fed up with having to deal with her husband’s constant betrayal. This marks the third time Perry and Henson have collaborated together since 2008’s The Family That Preys and 2009’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself.

In addition to this new film, the Hollywood juggernaut is working on A Madea Family Funeral, which will debut in theaters on August 3, 2018. The comedy is centered on a family trip to Georgia that takes a turn for the worse.

Perry’s forthcoming film, Boo 2! A Madea Halloween will hit theaters on October 20.