Tyler, the Creator gets lonely, too. Despite his fun-loving persona, the kid is looking for love like the rest of us. On his new collaboration, “911/Mr.Lonely,” with Frank Ocean, Tyler opens up about his empty days with just fancy cars to keep him company.

“911” also features Steve Lacy and Anna of the North, and you can hear some words from ScHoolboy Q on Mr. Lonely. With the new track, Tyler also debuted a video for “Who Dat Boy,” featuring A$AP Rocky.

