Van Jones And Roc Nation Join Forces To Create The “We Rise” Tour
Van Jones merited a collective “oh word?” from the culture when it was announced the CNN analyst signed a management deal with Roc Nation. Now Jones is taking his activism on the road with the “We Rise” tour.
In collaboration with Roc Nation and powered by Jones’ love army–which is a collective of people who have moved past their own frustration to band together in hopes of achieving equality–the nationwide tour will feature entertainers, athletes, community leaders and those on the front lines of resistance. Jones will reportedly also visit community centers as he travels across the country.
Reportedly, all the proceeds will go to the Dream Corp initiative. Below are the dates for “We Rise”
July 26, Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium
July 28, San Francisco, CA The Masonic
July 31, Denver, CO Paramount Theatre
August 2, Atlanta, GA The Tabernacle
August 3, Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia
August 5, New York NY Apollo Theater
August 6, Cleveland, OH State Theatre at Playhouse Square
August 8, Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre
August 11, Washington, DC The Theater at MGM National Harbor
August 13, Miami, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater
August 15, Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
August 17, New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre
August 18, Dallas, TX House Of Blues
August 20, Las Vegas, NV Pearl Theater at The Palms Resort & Casino
Facebook pre-sale is going on now and will end on Thursday (June 15) at 10 PM.