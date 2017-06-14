Van Jones merited a collective “oh word?” from the culture when it was announced the CNN analyst signed a management deal with Roc Nation. Now Jones is taking his activism on the road with the “We Rise” tour.

In collaboration with Roc Nation and powered by Jones’ love army–which is a collective of people who have moved past their own frustration to band together in hopes of achieving equality–the nationwide tour will feature entertainers, athletes, community leaders and those on the front lines of resistance. Jones will reportedly also visit community centers as he travels across the country.

We Rise Tour powered by #LoveArmy is coming! Use “LOVEARMY” to be the first to get tickets on @Facebook. (Link in bio) A post shared by Van Jones (@vanjones68) on Jun 13, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

Reportedly, all the proceeds will go to the Dream Corp initiative. Below are the dates for “We Rise”

July 26, Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

July 28, San Francisco, CA The Masonic

July 31, Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

August 2, Atlanta, GA The Tabernacle

August 3, Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia

August 5, New York NY Apollo Theater

August 6, Cleveland, OH State Theatre at Playhouse Square

August 8, Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

August 11, Washington, DC The Theater at MGM National Harbor

August 13, Miami, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater

August 15, Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

August 17, New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre

August 18, Dallas, TX House Of Blues

August 20, Las Vegas, NV Pearl Theater at The Palms Resort & Casino

Facebook pre-sale is going on now and will end on Thursday (June 15) at 10 PM.