Vic Mensa isn’t here for the games — at all. The Chicago native really cares about the culture. His sentiments can be heard in his socially-conscious wordplay and vicious lyrics. Basically, the Save Money rep is on a mission to bring lyricism back to the forefront of hip-hop.

READ: Vic Mensa Unveils ‘The “Manuscript’ EP Feat. Pusha T And Mr. Hudson

Coming off the release of his EP, The Manuscript, Mensa recently hit up Cali’s LA Leakers — where the Roc Nation artist went stupid over Prodigy’s “Keep It Thoro” instrumental. Vic let off darts at hip-hop journalists, bloggers, as well as the XXL 2017 Freshman cover.

READ: Vic Mensa, Vince Staples, And YG Tear The House Down At Air + Style Festival

“Yeah, I’m talking all with your hoe a**/Shout out to XXL Freshman slow class/I’m a drop out though/Pick your crew better/I love you Vanessa, but you know it’s time to do better/Screw whoever/I will murder all of you together,” raps Vic. He goes on to salute MCs that he respects such as J.Cole, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar.

READ: Vic Mensa Spent One Night In Jail After Getting Busted For Felony Weapon Charge

Mensa will headline New York City’s ‘Full Moon Festival’ on July 8.