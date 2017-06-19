Monday morning (June 19), Vic Mensa sat in as a guest on Complex’s Everyday Struggle and got into a heated confrontation with one of the shows hosts, DJ Akademiks.

At the 12:39 mark, Akademiks asks the Chicago rapper how he feels about the state of drill music and the tendency of those outside of Chicago sensationalizing the music without considering the lives lost by actual gun violence in the city. The The Manuscript artist went straight for the jugular.

“I wanted to slap you in your face, honestly,” Vic told him. “And I’m just seeing you here so I’m like this is a tame environment, so I would just keep it to my words, but I really felt as if people exactly like you sensationalized and made a following off of clowning situations that we go through in real life. And I think n***as ain’t have no right. You specifically. You ain’t ever have a right. What made you feel like you had a space to have a perspective on our people dying on a daily basis?”

Vic is referring to DJ Akademiks’ YouTube channel The War In Chiraq, which discusses drill music and various instances of gun violence in Chicago. The channel has nearly 350,000 subscribers.

Akademiks attempts to defend his channel by saying that the content is largely satirical and that his intention was to contribute constructively to the conversation about gun violence in the Windy City. But Vic wasn’t interested in his excuses, and referenced a video that Akademiks made about a friend of his to further his point.

“To tell you the truth, I really think you a b***h,” he says. “There’s a video that you put up about a person named Tray 57. Making all these jokes like, ‘Oh here’s another Chiraq savage. This guy is stupid. He mess with the Grimm Reaper.’ N***a this is not a video game. That’s a n***a I grew up with. That I’ve known since I was five years old, and to see you come on the internet with this corny a** little voice and make jokes about it, I was waiting to see you. And it’s a couple people waiting to see you.”

Watch the full dragging above.