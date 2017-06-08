Vic Mensa Unveils ‘The “Manuscript’ EP Feat. Pusha T And Mr. Hudson
Earlier this week, Vic Mensa, out of nowhere dropped a trailer for his new album. As promised, the Chi-Town native premiered his four-track EP dubbed The Manuscript with Beats 1 Radio’s Zane Lowe today (June 8)
Pusha T (on a Pharrell-produced song “OMG”) and Mr. Hudson are the only guests on Mensa’s new effort.
.@zanelowe is running through @VicMensa’s “OMG” ft. @PUSHA_T prod. by @Pharrell right now. Listen: https://t.co/rAPwDbsSan pic.twitter.com/vS6OwWRdMr
— Beats 1 (@Beats1) June 8, 2017
The Manuscript is Mensa’s first project since 2016’s There’s A Lot Going On. Fans can stream the project below on Spotify or on iTunes.
Vic will be headlining New York City’s ‘Full Moon Festival’ on July 8.