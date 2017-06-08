Earlier this week, Vic Mensa, out of nowhere dropped a trailer for his new album. As promised, the Chi-Town native premiered his four-track EP dubbed The Manuscript with Beats 1 Radio’s Zane Lowe today (June 8)

Pusha T (on a Pharrell-produced song “OMG”) and Mr. Hudson are the only guests on Mensa’s new effort.

The Manuscript is Mensa’s first project since 2016’s There’s A Lot Going On. Fans can stream the project below on Spotify or on iTunes.

Vic will be headlining New York City’s ‘Full Moon Festival’ on July 8.