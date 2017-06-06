Despite a string of single releases, it’s been nearly a year since fans have received a full-length project from Vic Mensa. But luckily, the wait is pretty much over. The Chicago native recently alerted his following on social media this Tuesday (June 6), that he would be dropping his new EP, The Manuscript on June 8.

READ: Vic Mensa, Vince Staples, And YG Tear The House Down At Air + Style Festival

Only two days away from the release date, Vic previewed a 30-second trailer in preparation. The video depicts the rapper in a number of different settings, including a vacant concert venue and a staged bedroom. As the video cuts from take to take, a male singer’s voice sings of living a rockstar lifestyle. The “U Mad” rapper then comes with some quick bars. “This for all my fans that say they want that old Vic. I’ve grown too much to ever be the old Vic,” he raps, before the video cuts off. It looks like he definitely has a lot to get off his chest for this project.

READ: Vic Mensa Delivers Emotional Performance Of “16 Shots”

The last EP we’ve gotten from Vic was in June 2016, when he released There’s Alot Going On. The full-length featured the lead single, “16 Shots,” which was about the shooting of Laquan McDonald, the Chicago teen who was shot and killed by Officer Van Dyke of the Chicago Police Department in Nov. 2015.

There isn’t much time left before The Manuscript officially debuts, but while you wait, check out the album’s trailer in the video above.