Vince Staples Performs “Love Can Be” On ‘The Tonight Show’

Vince Staples stopped by The Tonight Show on Monday night (June 26) to perform “Love Can Be” with Kilo Kish and Ray J in tow, and Damon Albarn’s face on video behind them.

The captivating performance — with intense light show to match — was backed by Jimmy Fallon’s house band, The Roots.

Staples is making the promo rounds for his new album, Big Fish Theory, which dropped Friday (June 23). The album features Kendrick Lamar, A$AP Rocky, Ty Dolla $ign and Justin Vernon (of Bon Iver).

The Long Beach, California, rapper — who will join Gorillaz on tour this summer — recently partnered with Sprite for his new music video, “Rain Come Down,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

