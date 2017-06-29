It didn’t take long for the Internet, namely Black Twitter, to unite and read Kendall and Kylie Jenner to the high heavens for their $125 Tupac and Biggie vintage T-shirts. The shirts feature the beloved rappers with old Instagram photos of Kendall and Kylie’s plastered over them in a blatant form of appropriation.

READ Kendall & Kylie Remove $125 Tupac, Biggie “Vintage T-Shirts” With Their Faces On It

someone please get kendall & kylie and get them out of business like YOU GONNA DISRESPECT PINK FLOYD & TUPAC LIKE THAT? pic.twitter.com/fL8rmryZdD — lyssa (@Lyssuhh7) June 28, 2017

I am #DEAD tht Kendall + Kylie put their family’s initials on a Tupac shirt and are selling it for $125 pic.twitter.com/Wv3oGupGQO — alliehustle (@alliehustle_) June 28, 2017

Realizing people were against the shirts, they have since been removed from their website. However, the shirts’ removal didn’t stop Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace from taking to social media to express her anger and disgust with the Jenner girls trying to make money off of her son and Tupac.

READ Diddy Remembers Biggie, Debuts ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop’ Trailer At The 2017 #BBMAs

I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!! A post shared by Voletta Wallace (@volettawallace) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

“I’m not sure who told Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner that they had the right to do this,” Mrs. Wallace captioned under her post. “The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me.”

As of now, Kendall and Kylie have not issued a formal apology about the T-shirt, but when you piss off Biggie’s mama, you know you done f**ked up.