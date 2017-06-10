Marvel Studios’ has finally released the first trailer to the much anticipated film, Black Panther.

For those unaware with the Marvel world, the film will take us to the world of Wakanda, where T’Challa (played by Chadwick Boseman) returns after the death of his father, King T’Chaka of Wakanda. T’Challa teams up his allies to bring Wakanda and its people to justice.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film’s line up is what dreams are made of– Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, with Angela Bassett (as Queen Mother Ramonda), Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis.

The trailer has already become a trending topic online with fans of the stars and the Marvel world more than ready for it’s theatrical release February 16, 2018.

Check it out above.

