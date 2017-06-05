The NBA Finals returned to the Bay area last Thursday night (June 1) for the much anticipated rematch between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers. Unfortunately for LeBron and company, Steph Curry’s squad took home their first win with a convincing 22-point victory, 113-91.

Golden State’s newest weapon made his presence felt on both ends of the floor, as Kevin Durant lead the Dubs in scoring with 38 points in addition to grabbing 9 boards and handing out 8 assists. Curry also finished with a double-double — draining 6 of his eleven 3 point shots leading to 28 points. He also dished out 10 of the 31 Warrior assists in game 1.

Behind Kevin Durant’s powerful performance (38/8/8), the @Warriors came out on top in Game 1 defeating the @Cavs 113-91! #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/26KgRZaW0Y — NBA (@NBA) June 2, 2017

The Cavs really to need to get a grip on their careless turnovers if they want to stand a chance moving forward. They turned the ball over 20 times in game one, with James being at fault for 8 of the mishaps. Golden State matched an NBA Finals record with only four turnovers in the contest, leading to 20 more shot attempts than Cleveland and 56 points in the paint for the Warriors. “There’s just no way you’re going to win a game with that many turnovers,” said King James postgame.

Cleveland’s supporting cast will need to step up on the offensive end as well to help take some of the offensive load off of Kyrie Irving and LeBron. Role players J.R. Smith, Tristan Thompson, Kyle Korver and Deron Williams combined for just three points on 1-14 shooting in game one. The Cav’s big three (LeBron, Love, Irving) scored 67 out of the team’s 91 total points on Thursday night (June 1) — impressive.

Cavs coach Ty Lue had high praise of this Warrior team after game one saying, ”They’re the best I’ve ever seen. They’re 13-0. They’re constantly breaking records every year.”

One special guest in attendance, an avid LeBron supporter and global icon, Rihanna made an appearance at Oracle Arena that night and made sure her voice was heard throughout the night. The pop icon and KD locked eyes after he drained a dagger three pointer to all but clinch the contest. On her way out of the Arena RiRi shouted, “the king is still the king,” to a Warrior fan in the tunnel. JAY Z, Kevin Hart, Marshawn Lynch and other A-list celebrities were also on hand for the big game.

Priceless reaction by Steph when KD was asked if he was looking at Rihanna in the crowd 😂 — ‘Don’t get in that trap’ pic.twitter.com/cyR8sD8OeQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 2, 2017

For game 2 of the 2017 NBA Finals, Steve Kerr made his return to the sidelines Sunday night (June 4) to coach the Golden State Warriors for the first time since April 19. Coach Kerr was back in his usua court-side seat as acting head coach Mike Brown went back to his assistant role. Unfortunately for the Cavs, the result of the game was much of the same, as Golden State routed Cleveland 132-113. Kevin Durant and Steph Curry paced the Dubs, combining for 64 points for their 14th straight post-season win.

Steph Curry takes LeBron everywhere off the dribble. pic.twitter.com/LOuOcuIvmJ — RealGM (@RealGM) June 5, 2017

The Warriors put on a show in front of the sold-out Oracle Arena crowd, as Chef Curry cooked up a triple double, KD stuffed the stat sheet (33 points, 13 rebounds 6 assists, 5 blocks) and Klay Thompson even showed up to the party with 4 three pointers leading to 24 points including some lock down defense on Kyrie Irving, holding him to 19 points on 8-23 shooting.

Even though the Cavs rectified the turnover margin, forcing the Warriors into 20 turnovers to only their 9, it was not enough as the three point line proved to be a major difference with Golden State draining 18 three pointers on the night, as Cleveland shot an abominable 8-29 (27%) from downtown.

LeBron James gave forth a heroic effort to keep the contest close, which was a three point game at half time. King James notched his eighth playoff triple-double, tying Magic Johnson for the most in post-season history. James finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists in 40 minutes, but seemed to run out of gas late in the third quarter, as the lead ballooned to 14.

Aside from Kevin Love (27 points, 7 rebounds), no other Cavalier player eclipsed the 20 point mark to help lessen the offensive workload of the three-time champion.

A reporter asks if the @Cavs need to defend home court and, well, let LeBron James take it away. #NBAFinalspic.twitter.com/6KeEIVtj9s — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) June 5, 2017

The 32-year-old raised some eyebrows post-game as he did not go to the podium for his traditional press conference, instead conducting the interview in front of his locker. When asked why James said he had a reason but failed to expand on the thought. Things got testy when a reporter asked LeBron if the Cavs need to defend their home-court in game three. Listen to the King check the journalist above.

Story on postgame fight pic.twitter.com/gtHdsiobrL — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) June 5, 2017

The Warriors small-ball lineup featuring Kevin Durant as the center ran the Cavs out of the gym as they could not keep up with the frenetic pace of the game. Cleveland finds themselves in a similar predicament as the 2016 Final, losing games one and two in blowout fashion before heading home.

Will LeBron and Co. make the proper adjustments to make this a series or do the Warriors make it 15 consecutive post-season wins and push the Cavs to the brink of elimination? I think it’s safe to say LeBron and KD won’t be teaming up to record a hip-hop track like they did back in 2011, according to ESPN’s Chris Haynes.

Tune in to game three at 9 P.M. EST Wednesday night (June 7) live from “The Q” in Cleveland on ABC.

As the game concluded and players and team staff headed to the locker room, a fight broke out by the stadium tunnel, which was caught by the live broadcast. The Twitter account WarriorsWorld caught up with a couple of the fans involved to bring some clarity to the brawl.